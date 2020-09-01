Frances Allitt



The move comes as a result of continued uncertainty around Covid-19, which already obliged the fair to move its dates from May, when it normally runs at Somerset House.

Initially it was rescheduled to take place from October 7-11 at Gray’s Inn Gardens. It will now run from October 7-18 and, like many virtual events this year, is held in partnership with Artsy.

The fair features historic and contemporary photography.

Photo London Digital is planned as a year-round platform that will host talks, live events and a magazine.

Current plans are to stage the next physical edition of the fair in its usual slot at Somerset House from May 13-16 next year. Applications for that event open in early September.





