Frances Allitt



Recently two antiquity dealerships have had a go at doing their part.

London gallery Charles Ede is donating 20% of the value of the sale of certain objects to either the homeless charity Crisis or the NHS Charities Together or both depending on the buyer’s wishes. The eligible objects are featured on a special section of the website labelled Charity Appeal.

Featured objects include a fragment from a Roman epitaph, probably a columbarium plaque, put up by a woman in memory of her husband. It is offered for £7000.

Last week, fellow dealer Claire Brown advertised three Greek vases she was selling on behalf of a client to benefit St Mungo’s homeless charity.

Offered for prices between £180-3200 the offering comprised an Attic black-figure skyphos, an Etruscan bucchero single-handled vessel and a Villanovan impasto ware kantharos.

All three had been snapped up within about half an hour of the email being sent.