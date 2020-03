Frances Allitt



These are The Cotswolds Decorative Antiques & Art Fair, planned for April 17-19, and The Pavilions of Harrogate Decorative Antiques & Art Fair, scheduled for May 1-3.

Organisers said the decision was made following the “latest guidance on the coronavirus outbreak and discussions with our venue”.

The next Harrogate fair will now take place August 7-9.

The annual Buxton Antiques Fair is still scheduled for July 2-5.