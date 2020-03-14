Roland Arkell



Guillaume Cerutti, Christie’s chief executive officer, said : “In the days ahead, we will be communicating a number of necessary changes to our usual course of business. These decisions are undertaken with a great degree of care and in close consultation with our clients.”

Offices are now closed until further notice in the following locations: Brussels, Buenos Aires, Chicago, Dallas, Dubai, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Houston, Los Angeles, Madrid, Mexico City, Miami, Milan, Monaco, Moscow, Munich, New York, Rome, San Francisco, Santiago, Sao Paulo, Stuttgart, Tel Aviv, Toronto, Vienna, Zurich.

Currently King Street in London remains open (Christie’s will review the situation on a daily basis) as do the offices in Geneva, Amsterdam and Paris which are working with a reduced number of staff.

Two forthcoming sales in London (Prints & Multiples on March 18 and Chieveley House, Berkshire and Five Private Collections (March 19) are going ahead. Bidding for both sales can be conducted remotely by phone, commission or online.

However, the following sales are postponed, with the new dates expected in the near future:

New York

A Lasting Engagement: The Jane and Kito de Boer Collection, Live and Online (March 18)

South Asian Modern & Contemporary Art(March 18)

Contemporary Art Asia Online (March 19-26)

Photographs (March 31)

Dalva Brothers: Parisian Taste In New York (April 2)

Prints and Multiples (April 15-16)

Paris

Old Master & 19th Century Drawings (March 25)

Works on Paper (March 26)

Hommage à Arp – La collection Greta Stroeh (March 26)

Impressionist and Modern Art (March 27)

Rare Books & Manuscripts (April 7)

Pre-Columbian Art (April 7)

African, Oceanic and American Indian Art (April 8)

Collection Delanoue (April 28)

The Collector: Le Goût Français (April 29)