Frances Allitt



Jane Juran and Darren Hudson, organisers of the event, said: “Current predictions are that the epidemic in this country will peak during May, when our Spring 2020 Fair is scheduled to take place from May 14-18. To run the event would endanger our exhibitors, our team and our visitors, and we are not prepared to take those risks, even if it were permitted.”

The fair runs three times a year in Battersea, the next staging now planned for September 29-October 4.

Organisers thanked exhibitors for their support but added: “This is the first fair in 35 years we have had to cancel and we are desperately disappointed.”

