Frances Allitt



Originally due to open late September, the fair was moved back late October to accommodate previous guidelines suggesting that conference centre venues might open for events of more than 30 people on October 1. However, that date was scrapped with Boris Johnson’s latest update on Tuesday.

Organisers said in a statement released today: “For months we have worked tirelessly to plan a safe and positive environment in which to hold the Fair. After Tuesday’s government announcements, the team has investigated every possible avenue to remain on track.

“However today, further local developments in the London region have meant that for the safety of exhibitors, staff and visitors, it has become untenable to proceed.”

It was announced this afternoon that London had been placed on the national ‘watchlist’, usually a precursor to a local lockdown.

Fair organisers added they were looking forward to returning next year.





