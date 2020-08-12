Frances Allitt



It will run later than usual, from October 22-25, in line with government guidance. Around 140 exhibitors are set to stand at the usual venue Battersea Evolution.

“As it has been for many in the creative industries, lockdown was tough for the art and antiques trade. We are so glad we’ll be able to offer the first major retail platform in nearly seven months for dealers, all of whom run small independent businesses,” organiser Jane Juran says.

Safety and social-distancing measures have been put in place and attendees will need to pre-book timed tickets to visit. Bookings open in early September.

Virtual features have been added to make the event accessible for those unable to attend. The fair will be filmed and may be accessed as an online fair. Remote customers will be able to buy directly from participating dealers. Organisers have also set up a personal shopping service for trade customers, which can be pre-booked for a fee.

The Decorative fair is one of only few physical fairs now slated to go ahead for the remainder of 2020. Among the others are the Petworth Park Antiques & Fine Art Fair (September 11-13) and the Winter Art & Antiques Fair Olympia (November 3-8).





