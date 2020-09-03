Alex Capon



You have 2 more free articles remaining

The West Norwood, London saleroom reported “spirited bidding throughout” with a selling rate of 80% for the 294 lots and 95% of bidding taking place online.

A notable feature of the Post-War and Contemporary art market is the variety of mediums that works can be made from. Among the lots drawing solid interest at Roseberys was a mixed media work formed of acrylic and cardboard upon a welded wire mesh.

The untitled piece from 1980 was by William Tillyer (b.1938), a painter and watercolourist originally from Middlesbrough whose experimental works have garnered attention at exhibitions in New York, London and Melbourne. A number of his works are now in the Tate.

Measuring 2ft 8in x 2ft 5in (82 x 73cm), this was an example of the works that he began producing after moving to Wiltshire in 1978 and started painting on wire mesh. It came to auction from a vendor whose father had bought it from Bernard Jacobson gallery in London in 1980s.

Estimated at £5000-8000 at the auction on August 11, it was knocked down at £11,000.

Another lot bringing strong competition was a sculpture by Stephen Cox (b.1946) that had once been on display at the Tate. Ecstasy: St Agatha from 1983 was one of a series of carvings made by the artist from ‘Verona Red’ marble – a material used during the Italian Renaissance where it was noted for its softer texture and russet hues.

The three pieces, which are meant to be hung together in diagonal alignment, each measured between 1m and 2m high and were seemingly part of the ‘transformational’ pieces that the artist focused on during his career.

It came to auction from a private source and was a significant rarity – few, if any, works of this scale by the artist have emerged on the secondary market before.

Estimated at £3000-5000, it drew interest both on the phone and internet and was eventually knocked down at £12,000 to a UK bidder, the highest price for the artist at auction so far (source: Artprice by Artmarket).