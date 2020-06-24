Frances Allitt



You have 2 more free articles remaining

Today, the fair launches a site listing all the summer exhibitions currently being staged by its regular exhibitors. The portal can be found on the Connect website and links to the dealers’ respective websites as a way of supporting members. Among those featured are Robert Eagle Fine Art, Elizabeth Harvey-Lee and Panter & Hall.

Recently it has been supporting the wider arts industry through charitable giving also. It raised £1800 for the Artists’ General Benevolent Fund Institution (AGBI) in January. The Fund financially supports professional artists in England, Wales and Northern Ireland who cannot work due to accident, illness or older age.

The AGBI was the fair’s charity partner at its last staging in January.

The first summer edition of the fair would have run from June 25-28 at the Mall Galleries in London but was postponed as a result of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

The fair is run by dealers and features up to 35 dealers offering a range of vetted works.





