Roland Arkell



1. Hermès Kelly handbag

The Designer Collection at Fellows in Birmingham on February 24 (today) includes a Hermès Kelly Sellier 35 handbag in smooth camel coloured box calf leather.

Made in 2001, it has some faint watermarks and scratches and comes without a maker's dust bag or box. The estimate is £2000-2500.

View and bid for this Hermès handbag via thesaleroom.com.

2. Hedge chair

This early 19th century Irish ash and elm 'hedge' chair, made in Co Cavan comes for sale at local auction house Victor Mee in Belturbet on February 26 with an estimate of €300-400.

View and bid for this hedge chair via thesaleroom.com.

3. Arctic watercolour

Bonhams' Travel & Exploration sale on February 26 includes a collection of watercolour and pencil sketches by the celebrated explorer of the Canadian Arctic, naturalist and artist Admiral Sir George Back (1796-1878). They come for sale by descent from the artist’s family.

This 8 x 5in (21 x 13cm) watercolour of an Inuit titled Esquimaux Man is signed lower right Capt Back and dated lower left July 9th 1826. It was later used for an engraving in John Franklin's Narrative of a Second Expedition to the Shores of the Polar Sea (London, 1828).

Estimate £6000-8000. View and bid for this watercolour via thesaleroom.com

4. Cartier brooch

The sale at Stamford Auction Rooms on February 29 includes this Cartier horse-head brooch made in 18ct gold set with sapphire eyes and seed pearls. Signed and numbered 21455 and 114513, it comes in its original Cartier box with hopes of £2000-4000.

View and bid for this Cartier brooch via thesaleroom.com

5. Comic books and original artwork

Magic Comic followed Beano and Dandy as the third major comics title published by DC Thomson of Dundee in 1939. It only lasted for 80 issues until 1941 before falling victim to wartime paper and dye shortages.

Copies of the first five issues are offered for sale as part of Comic Book Auctions’ online sale that closes on March 1.

Included in the lot, estimated at £2500-3000, is the Magic Comic promotional flyer (an eight-page mini comic in its own right) and a piece of the original artwork from issue No 2, Little Squirty the Elephant by Chick Gordon.