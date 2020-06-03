Laura Chesters, Roland Arkell



You have 2 more free articles remaining

Her first serious collection began in 1965 with old teddy bears, then toys and dolls, and she moved on to kitchenalia.

Dunk’s stall, for decades an outside pitch on the corner of Westbourne Grove, was affectionately known as IDA – the trade name of an early 20th century German kitchen equipment manufacturer, which she adapted to mean ‘Interesting Domestic Appliances’.

As well as selling antiques for a living she also collected them for enjoyment; with her husband a train collector, their tiny London terrace house was packed from floor to ceiling.

The items go under the hammer at Special Auction Services in Newbury on June 9-10. The Joan Dunk sale can be viewed and bid for via thesaleroom.com.

SAS specialist Daniel Agnew said: “It is rare to see a collection of such desirable and eclectic items that are fresh to the market and accumulated by such an expert eye.

“Collectors have been stuck at home for the last few months and they are desperate to buy themselves new treasures, so I anticipate frenzied bidding over the two days.”