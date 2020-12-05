Laura Chesters



The couple bought the stately home Aynhoe Park, seat of the Cartwright family until 1959, in 2006. It had been a block of retirement apartments following the dissolving of the Country Houses Association in 2004.

They extensively renovated, redecorated and filled the 28-bedroom home in Northamptonshire with their own creations combining taxidermy, art and sculpture alongside a host of other furnishings and antiques. The collection totals more than 4500 items.

In October 2012 an auction of a number of Perkins’ artworks was held. Now a second auction is planned including some of Perkins artworks and other interior items from the home.

Dreweatts will hold a two-day sale on January 20-21 called Aynhoe Park: The Celebration of a Modern Grand Tour.

Among the lots is Perkins creations The Aynhoe Moon Painting and the Flying giraffe (pictured).

Other items to come to auction will be a plastercast of a section from the Erechteion in Athens. Created in the 20th century after the antique, it is estimated at £10,000-15,000. A continental carved limed-oak and marble-topped pier table in mid-18th century style with a standing ostrich is estimated at £1500-2500 and a red leather high-backed armchair, stamped underneath with the letters G. Stone Ltd, July 1968, is estimated at £2000-4000.

Perkins, who previously co-founded and ran rave music promoter Fantazia, said: “Aynhoe Park is evocative of the modern Grand Tour, hence the auction title. It is furnished with a collection of iconic objects and curiosities from our travels across the globe. It has been my passion, as well as a family home. We have enjoyed carrying on the tradition of Aynhoe Park by sharing and hosting our home with people from the world of business, film, fashion, art and music.”

The Perkins renovate and style country homes and hire them out for events and photo shoots.

They now have a new project to move on to: Parnham Park in Dorset.

The Grade I-listed mansion badly damaged by fire in 2017 was bought by the Perkins for £2.5m this year and is due to open in summer 2021.