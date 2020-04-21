Anne Crane



You have 2 more free articles remaining

The Style auction, which is held bi-annually, combines works in the decorative arts fields of English and Continental furniture, ceramics and silver.

The 63 lots from the estate of Andrew Hartnagle which open the sale come from his Pennsylvania residence Twin Silo Farm. On offer is a selection of pieces including classic English furniture, Georgian and Regency silver and Continental ceramics, particularly Royal Copenhagen Flora Danica tablewares.

The early silver, which comes from a Southern Collection, is nearly all English and covers the reigns of William and Mary through to George III. It includes pieces by major silversmiths such as Paul de Lamerie, George Wickes and Paul Crespin.

Among the other notable properties in this 260-lot auction are 24 lots of predominantly 18th century French furniture and objects from a private collection in Connecticut.

Below are three highlights from the sale.

1. Master’s Chair

The mahogany master’s chair of c.1750 (pictured above) is one of the pieces of classic English furniture from the estate of Andrew Hartnagle. Large scale richly decorated ceremonial chairs like these were often used by civic corporations, livery companies, masonic lodges, private societies and clubs as ceremonial armchairs for their presidents or governing officials.

The carved elements of this example, featuring deer and hounds, suggests it may have been intended for use by the Master of Ceremonies of a hunt club. It has an estimate of $12,000-18,000.

2. English silver inkstand

The early English silver from a Southern Collection offered in Sotheby’s Style sale includes this 29oz inkstand or caddinett measuring 9.25in (23.5cm) and marked for the London silversmith Anthony Nelme, 1696-7.

Set on four dolphin headed feet, it features a long box with hinged cover to the back and a smaller box with pull off cover to the front both applied with cut-card work decoration. The inkstand has an estimate of $10,000-20,000.

3. 18th century silver basket

Also among the 20 lots of early English silver from a Southern Collection included in Sotheby’s Style sale is this 59 oz, 14.5in (36.5cm) basket pierced with trellis and scrollwork with rococo decoration of masks, shells and flowers. It is marked for George Wickes, London, 1743.

This basket bears the arms of Frederick-Lewis, Prince of Wales (1707-51) for whom Wickes worked as goldsmith.

The estimate is $30,000-50,000.