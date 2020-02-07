Frances Allitt



Her early sales included a Chinese blackwood travelling dressing box c.1880 with various drawers and slides, which was offered for £680 and sold to a private collector.

The fair is organised by Cooper Events and covers three floors of the County Stand at Chester Racecourse. Dealers offer furniture, fine art, silver, jewellery and other antiques. Other early sales included a Quashquai kilim offered by Rug Addiction for around £600 as well as a 1726 Chester tumbler from another stand.

Candice Horley said it was “a good start”, selling a kimono, handbag and two porcelain figures go within the first hour or so of the event. She added: “It looks so smart and there is something for everyone across the board.”

Elsewhere around the fair, dealers paid tribute to the organisation and the quality of buyer the event brings in, though many observed that buyers are still reticent to spend at the upper end without giving it plenty of thought.

The fair continues until Sunday.






