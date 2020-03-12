Frances Allitt



The fair, which was set to run next week (March 18-20) at Chelsea Old Town Hall was called off today.

Organiser Caroline Penman said: “I am sorry to have to take this decision at such a late stage but many exhibitors have contacted me to express their nervousness at the current situation in London.”

She made the decision after consultation with contractors and the management at Chelsea Old Town Hall.

She added: “We will be undertaking everything we can to ensure our regular visitors find out our decision before travelling next week.”

Dates for the fair have been reserved for next year from March 17-21.





