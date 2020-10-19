Roland Arkell



1. Victorian comic illustrations

An archive of more than 400 individual pen and ink comic illustrations executed in the late Victorian period, c.1880-99, by J Warren Law, comes to auction on October 20.

On offer at Heaton Mersey saleroom Capes Dunn, the album presents a series of comic strip images, with many original pen and ink copies of comic and book illustrations of the time.

It seems that the majority of the illustrations have been copied in one form or another from the Graphic or similar late Victorian publications.

Estimate £2000-3000. View and bid for these comic illustrations via thesaleroom.com.

2. 17th century lantern clock

This ‘Third Period’ late 17th century lantern clock is signed Ed Norris London Fecit for Edward Norris, a master of the Worshipful Company of Clockmakers from 1687.

It is estimated at £1500-2500 at Silverwoods in Clitheroe on October 21. View and bid for this lantern clock via thesaleroom.com.

3. Cartier miniature carriage clock

This Cartier miniature carriage clock, just 2½in (6cm) high, is expected to make £8000-12,000 at Lawrences in Crewkerne on October 22.

Kept carefully in its original leather travelling case, with the original key, it was a gift to the vendor’s great-grandparents on their 50th wedding anniversary in October 1926.

View and bid for this Cartier carriage clock via thesaleroom.com.

4. A pastoral painting

Painted in 1860, A Pastoral Rehearsal by James Campbell (1828-93) was exhibited that year at the Liverpool Academy. The artist, dubbed ‘the most Dickensian of the Pre-Raphaelites’, favoured scenes depicting the lives of the Liverpool lower-middle and working classes, painted with Pre-Raphaelite attention to detail and fidelity to nature.

At Bonhams’ 19th century and British Impressionist sale in London on October 22, it is estimated at £25,000-35,000. View and bid for this pastoral scene via thesaleroom.com.

5. Lalique jewellery

The October 22 sale of Jewellery & Watches at Lyon & Turnbull in London includes this glass, enamel and diamond bracelet, brooch and earring suite by Lalique, c.1905-10.

The suite was formerly the property of Florence Evelyn St George (1870-1936) – one of the most talked about socialites of her time. The daughter of the third richest man in the US, she is better known today as the muse of the artist William Orpen, with whom she had a very public affair from about 1908.

Estimate £10,000-15,000. View and bid for this collection of Lalique jewellery via thesaleroom.com.