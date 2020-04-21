Frances Allitt



Dubbed the Bourlet Young Masters Art Prize, the competition was created by Richard Rendell of Bourlet Frames along with contemporary portraitist Lorna May Wadsworth and London art dealer Philip Mould.

Under 12s are invited to create a picture of their choice and submit it for consideration online.

The winner’s work will be displayed in a hand-crafted Bourlet frame among the Old Masters at Mould’s gallery on Pall Mall.

They will also receive a £150 Cass Art voucher, £150 spending money and a trip to London with their family to view their artwork.

Mould and Wadsworth will judge the entries along with artist Davina Jackson.

Entries may be submitted on Instagram before May 1 using the hashtag #bourletyoungmasters and to follow the competition account @bourletyoungmasters.

More details may be found on the Bourlet website.

Entrants and supporters of the competition are invited to donate to The Cavell Nurses’ Trust via Bourlet’s JustGiving page.





