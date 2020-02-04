Laura Chesters



You have 2 more free articles remaining

A fire is believed to have been started at the Bedford Road auction house by trespassers in its yard at the weekend.

Marketing manager Andy Stubbs said: “Our kitchen was the only part of the building that was ever so slightly damaged, more from the water hoses than the actual fire. Fortunately there was no loss of stock or anyone hurt.

“As a result of the fire there are more external scars on the building rather than any internal damage bar water and smashed windows where our kitchen is.”

Phone lines have been down but are expected to be in operation before the end of the week.

Queries can be sent to guildford@wellersofguildford.com.