The UK art and antiques trade is hastening its efforts to provide a sense of business as usual during unusual times.

Today British Bespoke Auctions held its 330 lot Antiques, Jewellery and Collectables sale from the home of auctioneer Nicholas Granger.

Saleroom mascot Bella the Parrot presided over the sale with Granger on the rostrum.

Hosted live online-only on thesaleroom.com, it was operated remotely in order to respect the government’s social distancing guidelines.

Among the lots sold to online buyers was a late 19th century hand painted Copeland vase with an estimate of £50-60 which was hammered down at £55 and a Royal Worcester Highland bull, modelled by Doris Lindner in 1977, which was estimated at £140-180 and hammered down at £170 (plus 24% buyer's premium incl VAT.)