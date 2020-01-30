Anne Crane



The 133 exhibitors to this fair, drawn largely from the host country and across Europe, offer the visitors (who numbered 66,000 last year) a varied mix.

Antiquities, ethnographica, Contemporary Art, traditional antique furniture, Old Masters, 19th century paintings, Art Deco, jewellery and more all feature at an equally broad range of price points.

Some of the exhibiting galleries opt for specialist displays focusing on one area such as tribal art from Africa, early European ceramics or Art Deco figures, but there are also a number of exhibitors who go down the more eclectic route creating a kunstkammer effect by mixing ancient and modern or classic antiques with more decorative pieces of any age.

Pictured here is a selection of the pieces that caught the eye at the BRAFA opening view. The fair continues until Sunday, February 2.