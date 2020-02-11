Laura Chesters



Sotheby’s Modern & Contemporary South Asian art auction will remain as scheduled on March 16, with the pre-sale exhibition opening on March 11. However its remaining planned New York Asia Week sales will move to the week commencing June 22.

Sotheby's said it has no current plans to reschedule its Hong Kong sales in April.

Bonhams said its Asian art auctions in New York will be postponed until the week commencing June 22. Highlights from these sales will be on view from March 12-19, during the scheduled Asia Week events.

Bonhams’ March sales in its Hong Kong saleroom will also be rescheduled.

In a statement Bonhams said it “regrets any inconvenience, but having assessed the global situation, we want to ensure the optimal conditions for clients”.

Last week Christie’s confirmed it had postponed its planned March Asian art auctions to June. However, its South Asian Modern + Contemporary Art sale will proceed as planned on March 18 in New York.

A Christie’s spokeswoman said: “We believe these are the right decisions to take now to ensure the best sale environment on behalf of our consignors and our clients.”

A spokeswoman for Asia Week New York said the event, featuring 38 gallery exhibitions and talks, will proceed as scheduled from March 12-19.

The outbreak and spread of the coronavirus has forced art fairs and auctions to postpone.

Last week Art Basel Hong Kong announced its 2020 fair will be cancelled.

Auction house HotLotz Singapore has also postponed an auction of Asian art.