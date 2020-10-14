Laura Chesters



Hoejsgaard has worked at a number of Swiss luxury firms including as CEO of tobacco firm Davidoff and is currently chairman of lingerie and textile firm Calida Group.

He is also currently a non-executive director of MCH group, the owner of the Art Basel and Masterpiece London fairs and was previously CEO there.

Born in Denmark, Hoejsgaard, speaks four languages and lives in Switzerland.

He takes on the role from Bruno Vinciguerra who is now global CEO. Vinciguerra, a former Sotheby’s chief operating officer, was previously executive chairman when he was brought in by new owner private equity group Epiris in September 2018.

In March Bonhams appointed Patrick Masson to the role of managing director in the UK and Europe.

Separately, in New York Bonhams has promoted Jacqueline Towers-Perkins to the position of vice president and director of Contemporary Art in New York. She was previously head of sale in New York and has been with the auction house since 2017.