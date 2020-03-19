Currently, the events at five of the scheduled eight filming locations have been postponed although the others are being reviewed on an on-going basis.
Antiques Roadshow events take place across the country and involve specialists meeting members of the public who bring in their antiques to be valued. As such, it was deemed they presented a risk to staff and audiences.
Filming Postponed— Windermere Jetty (@windermerejetty) March 18, 2020
In light of the Government’s recent advice on COVID-19, @BBC_ARoadshow has decided to postpone the filming day at Windermere Jetty on Tuesday 9 June. This is a rapidly evolving situation and we will review on an on-going basis.
https://t.co/euCVYAQZ4e pic.twitter.com/YBR6WqLs5H
The changes to the line-up of events is below.
Antiques Roadshow venues for 2020
Forty Hall, Sunday May 17 – postponed
Windermere Jetty, Tuesday June 9 – postponed
Stonor Park, Tuesday June 23 – postponed
Bodnant Garden, Tuesday June 30 – postponed
Culzean Castle. Sunday July 12 – postponed
Christchurch Mansion, Sunday July 26 – still scheduled
Newby Hall, Friday July 31 – still scheduled
Coventry Cathedral, Tuesday September 8 – still scheduled
For more information, visit the BBC Antiques Roadshow website