ATG Reporter



You have 2 more free articles remaining

Currently, the events at five of the scheduled eight filming locations have been postponed although the others are being reviewed on an on-going basis.

Antiques Roadshow events take place across the country and involve specialists meeting members of the public who bring in their antiques to be valued. As such, it was deemed they presented a risk to staff and audiences.

Filming Postponed



In light of the Government’s recent advice on COVID-19, @BBC_ARoadshow has decided to postpone the filming day at Windermere Jetty on Tuesday 9 June. This is a rapidly evolving situation and we will review on an on-going basis.

https://t.co/euCVYAQZ4e pic.twitter.com/YBR6WqLs5H — Windermere Jetty (@windermerejetty) March 18, 2020

The changes to the line-up of events is below.

Antiques Roadshow venues for 2020

Forty Hall, Sunday May 17 – postponed

Windermere Jetty, Tuesday June 9 – postponed

Stonor Park, Tuesday June 23 – postponed

Bodnant Garden, Tuesday June 30 – postponed

Culzean Castle. Sunday July 12 – postponed

Christchurch Mansion, Sunday July 26 – still scheduled

Newby Hall, Friday July 31 – still scheduled

Coventry Cathedral, Tuesday September 8 – still scheduled



For more information, visit the BBC Antiques Roadshow website