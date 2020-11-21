Frances Allitt



More than 70 ‘exhibitors’, regular participants in the physical fair, are set to take part in the new platform, which launches next Wednesday (November 25).

Digital Decorative is accessible through the fair’s website and offers unusual antiques, 20th century design, garden artefacts, works of art and collector’s items. It includes a 3D Virtual Tours tool, which allows viewers to ‘visit’ dealers’ showrooms with 360 degree viewing, zoom and a dimensions for each object. The Gallery Windows displays images of stock for viewing.

Among those taking part are M&D Moir, Mark West, Chalet White, Su Mason, Emma Duveen and Wakelin & Linfield.

Meanwhile, DATF has also launched a shopping service for trade and private buyers. This allows visitors to source stock from all of the fair’s 180 regular exhibitors (including the Digital Decorative participants).

Professional shopping agents are available for trade buyers from around the world. There is also shopping advice for serious collectors and an Art-Finding service.





