Alex Capon



You have 2 more free articles remaining

Estimated at $4m-6m, the copy offered at the auction house’s ‘Exceptional’ sale in New York on October 14 drew strenuous competition between three phone bidders. After a six-minute battle, it was knocked down at $8.4m (£6.46m) to specialist book dealer Stephan Loewentheil.

The price including buyer’s premium was $9.98m (£7.65m), a figure that surpassed the previous auction high of $6.16m (£3.73m) including premium for a First Folio sold in the same saleroom in October 2001.

The latest copy was originally due to appear in a Christie’s auction in April but was held back until the autumn due to the postponements caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Loewentheil, who has handled First Folios before including one for which he bid £1.5m at Sotheby’s in 2010, said: “The First Folio is the most important collection of plays ever published and revered throughout the world. It is an honour to purchase one of only a handful of complete copies of this epochal volume.”

He told ATG this is now heading to a private collection of books and manuscripts.





Other top prices for the 1623 collected edition of the Bard’s plays include the £3.5m paid by Paul Getty for a copy sold by Oriel College, Oxford in a deal brokered by Maggs Brothers in 2003, as well as the £2.5m hammer price for the First Folio from Dr Williams’ Library sold at Sotheby’s in July 2006.

Christie’s claimed the latest price was also a record for “any work of literature”. While technically true, the record for any printed book remains the $12.5m (£8.1m) for the Bay Psalm Book – the first book printed in the US which was of a religious nature rather than ‘literature’ – that sold at Sotheby’s New York in November 2013. A complete set of John James Audubon’s (1785-1851) four volume Birds of America also fetched $10.25m (£6.5m) at Christie’s in London in 2010.

Original leaves

Widely considered the most important literary publication in the English language, the First Folio contains 36 plays, 18 of which had not been printed previously and may have otherwise been lost to history.

With approximately 900 leaves, it appeared in bookshops in late 1623 with unbound copies priced at 15 shillings and bound copies offered for £1 – equivalent to three-months wages for a skilled tradesman.

The total edition is believed to have run to about 750 copies of which 235 are known to have survived. Over half are now in US institutions, including the Folger Shakespeare Library which has 82. Thirty-six remain in the UK.

The key to the values of First Folios is the number of original leaves they contain. Most copies have missing leaves with replacements supplied from either other First Folios which got broken-up, later editions or facsimiles, but only 56 copies are deemed ‘original and complete’. Only five of those, including the current copy, remain in private hands.

The copy at Christie’s was being sold by Mills College in Oakland, California – the oldest undergraduate college for women in the Western United States, founded in 1852. It had come to the US after being sold in 1961 by London dealers Bernard Quaritch to the Washington, DC-based real estate investor Allan I. Bluestein.

Its first recorded owner was John ‘Mad Jack’ Fuller (1757-1834), the wealthy Sussex property owner, MP and patron of JMW Turner. Fuller had shown this First Folio to the great Shakespeare scholar Edmond Malone and included in the Christie’s lot was an autograph letter dated 1809 where Malone attested to the ‘cleanness’ and authenticity of this copy.

Evolving market

The First Folio came about thanks to Shakespeare’s friends and fellow actors, John Heminge and Henry Condell, who collaborated after the writer’s death to compile an authoritative edition of his complete works.

Among the works that may otherwise have been lost to history were Macbeth, Twelfth Night, Measure for Measure and Julius Caesar. Heminge and Condell were also the first to organise the Bard’s plays into the categories of comedies, tragedies and histories.

Although the way it was produced, printed and priced made it an expensive acquisition at the time, the edition was seemingly a commercial success as a Second Folio followed less than a decade later.

By the late 18th century, First Folios had clearly become highly sought after by collectors and antiquarians. According to the Christie’s catalogue, they were changing hands in the 1790s for an average price of £30; rising to £60 in the first half of the 19th century and £290 in the second half.

As prices continued to rise across the 20th century with collectors like Henry Clay Folger of New York, chairman of Standard Oil, driving prices upwards, some booksellers and collectors attempted to assemble ‘new’ copies from miscellaneous collections of single leaves.

The First Folio market now remains primarily the preserve of US collectors and institutions. Only five copies are known outside the US, the UK, Europe and Japan. None are recorded in Russia, Latin America or in mainland Asia.

£1 = $1.3