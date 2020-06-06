Laura Chesters



You have 2 more free articles remaining

The former British Army officer, more formally known now as Sir Thomas Moore, who rose to fame for raising money for charity in the run-up to his 100th birthday on April 30, was recently reunited with his Defence medal.

It was re-presented to him but he was not able to wear it together with his other Second World War service medals, so Spink medal specialist Robert Wilde-Evans arranged for his medals to be re-mounted, adding the Defence medal in its correct position between the Burma Star and War medal.

The style of mounting was also changed: from Ordinary to Court. This style is as worn by soldiers of the Yorkshire Regiment, the present-day descendants of Captain Tom’s former unit, the Duke of Wellington’s Regiment.

Spink said it re-mounted his miniature medals and also added the badge of a Knight Bachelor. Captain Tom will receive the full-size badge of a Knight at his investiture later in 2020. Spink also provided an Undress ribbon bar for occasions on which he may not wish to wear his full-size group.

Wilde-Evans visited Captain Tom and his family to hand over the refurbished medals and said: “His full and true entitlement can now be worn with pride and this occasion has been a poignant reminder of bravery and fortitude in troubled times.”

In April 2020 Captain Tom began walking laps of his garden in aid of NHS Charities Together with the goal of raising £1000 by his hundredth birthday. In the 24-day course of his endeavour he raised more than £32m and it was announced in May he would receive a knighthood.