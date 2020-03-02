Roland Arkell



1. Art Nouveau vases

The Design sale at Roseberys London on March 3 includes this pair (above) of 10in (25cm) Mettlach Die Nacht and Der Tag vases c.1898.

Designed by Hans Christiansen (1866-1948) and numbered 2424 and 2425 respectively, one depicts an Art Nouveau maiden with dark brown hair and poppies representing Night, the other a maiden with light brown hair and irises and representing Day.

Estimate £2000-3000. View and bid for the vases on thesaleroom.com.

2. Mouseman wall light brackets

An unusual commission from the workshops of Robert Thompson of Kilburn, a set of four ‘Mouseman’ oak wall light brackets carries an estimate of £600-800 at Special Auction Services in Newbury on March 3.

It is one of two identical but separate lots. View and bid for the Mouseman brackets on thesaleroom.com.

3. Company School watercolours

A pair of Company School watercolours c.1820 copies the famous pietra dura work at the Taj Mahal in Agra. Each measuring 2ft 4in (72cm) high, they carry an estimate of £2500-3500 at Woolley & Wallis in Salisbury on March 4.

View and bid for the watercolours on thesaleroom.com.

4. Great War medals

A double gallantry group of Great War medals carries an estimate of £1500-2000 at Charterhouse in Sherborne on March 5-6.

They were awarded to Acting Regimental Sergeant Major A Richardson of the Northumberland Fusiliers, who first served in the Boer War where he received the Queens South Africa medal with Cape Colony and South Africa 1902 clasps.

Recalled in the First World War, he was awarded the 1914-15 trio, a Distinguished Conduct Medal for attacking enemy machine gun posts and a Military Medal.

The group comes to auction from a distant family relation. View and bid for the medals on thesaleroom.com.

5. Doulton Lambeth frogs

This scarce zoomorphic figural group of frogs enjoying a Jack in the Green May Day festival is titled Jack And The Green.

Designed by George Tinworth (1843-1913) for Doulton Lambeth and bearing both impressed and incised marks, the 5½in (13cm) high group is pitched at £1000-2000 at David Duggleby in Scarborough on March 6, in the Country House Sale. View and bid for these frogs on thesaleroom.com.