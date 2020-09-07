Roland Arkell



1. Art Deco planters

A great example of British Art Deco, 55 Broadway, next to St James’s Park tube station in London, was designed by Charles Holden c.1927-29 and adorned with carvings by Jacob Epstein, Henry Moore and Eric Gill. The cruciform building served many years as the headquarters of the Underground Electric Railways Company, the forerunner of London Underground.

As the site is now waiting to be redeveloped into flats, Sworders is selling two pairs of bronzed steel planters that stood outside the building.

As part of a September 8 sale of Arts & Crafts & Art Deco, they are expected to bring £800-1200 per pair.

2. Elizabethan oil painting

The paintings sale at Woolley & Wallis in Salisbury on September 8 includes more items from the trustees of Exbury House, home to Lionel de Rothschild (1882-1942) and his son Edmund de Rothschild (1916-2009).

This 2ft x 20in (60 x 51cm) Elizabethan oil on panel portrait by George Gower (c.1540-96) depicts Thomas Arundell, later 1st Baron Arundell of Wardour (c.1560-1639). Charged with the sitter’s coat of arms, it is also inscribed with the date 1580, the year the sitter was imprisoned for his fervent Roman Catholicism.

He later proved his loyalty to the crown by subscribing £100 towards the defeat of the Spanish Armada in 1588 and distinguished himself in battle against the Ottoman Turks in the service of the Holy Roman Emperor Rudolf II.

Prior to arriving at Exbury, the picture was in the collection of Constance de Rothschild, Lady Battersea (1843-1931), and possibly came by descent to her via her husband Cyril Flower, 1st Baron Battersea (1843-1907).

Estimate £10,000-15,000.

3. Fabergé objects

Two Fabergé lots to be offered by The Cotswold Auction Company on September 8 come from the Woollcombe-Boyce family collection – the same source as the Fabergé nephrite, rock crystal and gold sedan chair sold for £380,000 by the same saleroom in September 2019 (ATG No 2409).

One is a chalcedony, diamond and white enamel brooch with Moscow marks for 1899-1908 in its original box. This piece is listed in the family inventory and was purchased from Wartski of London in 1956 for £300. It is estimated at £5000-8000.

The other item is a pink enamel, gold and diamond-set cachou box by workmaster Michael Perchin of St Petersburg. In a Wartski case (it was bought there in 1950 for £115), it is guided at £4000-6000.

4. Parker Field Revolver

The sale of Arms & Militaria, Medals & Firearms at Peter Wilson in Nantwich on September 10 includes this cased Parker Field percussion 80-bore transitional revolver.

Retaining most of the rich original blue and cased with a full complement of accessories, it is guided at £2000-3000.

5. Mr Punch pepperette

This silver novelty Mr Punch pepperette with marks for William Henry Sparrow of Birmingham, 1903, forms part of an online held by William George in London.

The auction house expects bidding to reach between £980-1180 when the sale closes on September 15.

6. Steiff teddy bear

“It’s time to part with some of my collection, I have bought quickly over eight years and now have over 600 bears and a much clearer vision of how my collection should look.”

Hilary Pauley, a retired headmistress, only began buying teddy bears following a gift from her daughter-in-law in 2012 but has quickly built a private museum of arctophilia in a 16th century barn in Buckinghamshire.

Close to 350 lots from ‘Grandma’s Teddy Bear Museum’ will be dispersed by Special Auction Services in Newbury on September 9 including this rare Steiff Record bear, c.1915, estimated at £1500-2000.

