Frances Allitt



You have 2 more free articles remaining

David Messum Fine Art opens on March 31, with an exhibition on the work of Lucien Hector Monod (1867-1957) from April 1-24.

David Messum said: “The opportunity to open in St James’s is not a new one for Messum’s. We have previously operated from two galleries in this prestigious part of town and it is good to re-join other well-known art dealers whose businesses are set around the central core of Christie’s auction house. The area invokes a sense that this is an enclave for the collector and the collectable.”

The new premises will focus on British Realist and Impressionist art as well as Contemporary art.

David Messum Fine Art is the latest addition to the string of galleries under the family brand.

Founded in 1963, it is comprised of its Cork Street premises – still its London base – and the multi-purpose gallery and arts centre Messum’s Wiltshire. Both are run by David’s son, Jonathan Messum.

The business also owns a sculpture garden at Lord’s Wood in Marlow.





