Laura Chesters



The event, which essentially takes the place of the BADA fair but opens it up to non-association member dealers, takes place on March 18-24 and features dealers from across the art and antiques spectrum.

The party on March 23 is organised by Ovarian Cancer Action and will include a trio of female graffiti artists creating works for sale live at the event, a silent auction and raffle and a performance from all-female electric string quartet Escala.

The fair will continue to be vetted by the British Antique Dealers Association. For more information on The Open Art Fair click here.

For details about tickets for the party, which start at £35, book via Eventbrite or visit Ovarian Cancer Action.