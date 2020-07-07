Laura Chesters



Hunters Law partner Gregor Kleinknecht has been appointed chairman and LAPADA CEO Freya Simms has become vice chair.

Previous chair Antonia Kimbell, who was one of the founding members of PAIAM, will remain on the board.

New members joining the UK board are art broker, dealer and advisor Christine Bourron, art lawyers Catherine Thompson, Anne Laure Bandle and Azmina Jasani who joins both the UK and US boards.

Lawyers Craig Davies and Fiona Graham are retiring from the board.

PAIAM was founded in London in 2011 to bring together professionals who provide specialist services to the art market. PAIAM members include lawyers, accountants, tax advisers, insurance specialists, technology and research services providers, and logistics experts, amongst others.