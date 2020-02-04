Laura Chesters



Sometime before 4am on February 3, two burglars smashed through the window of the shop at 150-152 Kensington Church Street and took the c.1825 clock.

The shops’ alarm and CCTV system were operating at the time and police attended the scene.

Anyone with information on this theft and the whereabouts of the clock should call 101 quoting the Metropolitan police crime reference number 5602304/20 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The Kensington Church Street Antique Dealer's Association (KCSADA) have also been alerted to the theft to ensure members in the area are aware.