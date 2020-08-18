Laura Chesters



The eMA Antiques course, which is taught online by distance learning, was suspended earlier this year. However, after lobbying it has been reinstated.

Jill Newsham, associate lecturer in antiques, said: “Formal education within the antiques business is a vital thing and we need as many people as possible to know that the course is now open to students once again.”

The course has been running for the past 17 years and offers students, after the first year, the chance to specialise in a field of their choice.

Newsham said the alumni from the course include “collectors, dealers, auctioneers and curators alike”.

Students can study part time alongside work and family commitments.

To find out more visit the University of Lancaster website.

or email Jill Newsham on JKNewsham@uclan.ac.uk.