Laura Chesters



You have 2 more free articles remaining

Butler & George in Hastings reported the theft of a painting, jewellery and militaria items valued at around £10,000 to Sussex police.

The theft occurred between the evening of Sunday, December 8, and the morning of Monday, December 9.

One of the missing item is an 23 x 14.5in (59 x 37cm) unsigned distemper or gouache on paper picture of a woman (above).

Anyone with information should call the police on 101 quoting the Sussex police crime reference number 47190212354.