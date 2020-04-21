Roland Arkell



The April 23 auction, conducted ‘live online’ with bidding available via thesaleroom.com will raise much-needed funds for the National Emergencies Trust, the charity that is helping local communities affected by the coronavirus outbreak. All proceeds from the sale of 197 lots of antique and vintage jewellery will be go to the charity.

“In this difficult time we wanted to help contribute in some way and this is what we know best, said Elmwood’s director, Samuel Hill.

“We hope that people will not only find the sale interesting, as we’re offering a fabulous array of affordable antique and vintage jewellery specifically-chosen to appeal to all audiences, but also that every customer will take comfort in the knowledge that their purchase will contribute directly to a very worthy cause.”

The Georgian garnet pendant, set with round and pear-shaped stones in yellow gold, is estimated to fetch £500-£800.





