Roland Arkell



1. Apulo-Corinthian helmet

Lyon & Turnbull holds a sale of African & Oceanic Art, Antiques and natural History in Edinburgh on May 5.

Among the top-estimated lots at £6000-9000 is this Apulo-Corinthian helmet (above) from southern Italy, c.350-500BC. The hammered bronze helmet was previously part of the Axel Guttmann collection of ancient arms and armour sold by Sotheby’s in December 1985.

Unlike the classic famous Greek Corinthian helmet, which was worn full-face when in combat, the Apulo-Corinthian variant was worn on the top of the head like a cap. This is clear in this example, where the aperture for the eyes is far too small to have been functional.

To bid for this Apulo-Corinthian helmet from southern Italy, visit thesaleroom.com.

2. 'Lottery' ticket for picture sale

This ticket to Tomkins’ Lottery of the British Gallery of Pictures has a guide of £50-100 at Southgate Auction Rooms’ sale of ephemera in London in a timed sale beginning on May 5.

The lottery of 16,500 tickets was launched in 1821 to allow the engraver Pietro William Tomkins to disperse of his collection of paintings, drawings and engravings, and the lease of his New Bond Street premises, ‘by way of chance’.

View and bid for this Tomkins Lottery of the British Gallery of Pictures via thesaleroom.com.

3. 17th century gold posy ring

This 17th century gold posy ring is inscribed with the motto fortunate if favoured – a rare verse that does not appear in any of the known references.

Recorded with the Portable Antiquities Scheme, it has an estimate of £500-600 at Hansons’ Historica sale in Etwall, Derbyshire on May 6-7

Visit thesaleroom.com to view the 17th century gold posy ring at Hansons.

4. Martin Brothers vase

A collection of pots by the Martin Brothers offered by Swan Fine Art in Tetsworth on May 7 includes this small 3½in (9cm) vessel incised and decorated with a grotesque fish.

Signed Martin Bros, London and Southall, 1898, it is estimated at £400-700. View and bid for this Martin Brothers pot via the saleroom.com.