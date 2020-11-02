Roland Arkell



1. Renaissance plaquette

This early 16th century Renaissance plaquette, depicting Victory inscribing a Shield, has recently been re-attributed to the Italian Renaissance sculptor Antonio Lombardo (c.1458-1516). It is guided at £40,000-60,000 in Morton & Eden’s sale of Coins, Medals and Banknotes on November 4.

Lombardo was the court sculptor of Alfonso I d’Este, Duke of Ferrara. According to Morton & Eden, this “hitherto, virtually unknown plaquette is believed to be the only known casting of this subject”.

The bronze plaquette measures just 5.1 x 3.7mm.

mortonandeden.com

2. Emerald and diamond clip pins/brooches

Catherine Southon’s auction on November 4 features a private estate of jewellery to be sold in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

The auction, to be held at Farleigh golf course in Surrey, includes this pair of emerald cabochon and diamond clip pins/brooches, c.1920s, estimated at £3000-5000.

catherinesouthon.co.uk

3. A paperback first edition of 'The Hobbit'

A first paperback edition (1961) of The Hobbit signed by JRR Tolkien for his close friend George Sayer, head of English at Malvern College, is coming to auction at Adam Partridge in Macclesfield on November 5-6 estimated at £2000-3000.

Sayer in turn gifted it to a student of his, Ian Postgate, a keen Anglo-Saxon scholar and admirer of Tolkien.

The saleroom notes that Sayer is an incredibly important figure in the Tolkien world: “Without him, we might never have been able to enjoy the Lord of the Rings.

“He was a great friend of the author and not only did he often host the great man but is credited with convincing a desolate Tolkien not to burn the Lord of the Rings manuscripts when he was struggling to find a publisher – needless to say, the world owes a great debt to George Sayer.”

adampartridge.co.uk

4. US half sheet poster of 'The Mummy'

The Mummy was Hammer’s third entry into its 1950s reboot of the Universal Monsters series. This unrestored US half sheet poster (1959) features artwork based on the design by Bill Wiggins that was used for the successful British marketing campaign.

It is estimated to bring £300-500 as part of the Prop Store sale of entertainment memorabilia in Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire, on November 5.

propstore.com