1. Early motoring prints

This photo, showing the Hon Charles Rolls seated in his 1902 MORS racing car, is one of the images from a set of 164 original Argent Archer half-plate and full-plate prints taken from the original glass plate negatives.

It is part of the Bryan Goodman Collection of Early Motoring Photographs and Archive.

This single-owner collection is being sold by Transport Collector Auctions (in partnership with Lawrences of Crewkerne) on December 16.

Estimate £400-800.

2. War artists' picture

The 12 x 17in (30 x 42cm) pencil and watercolour, Munitions Factory, by William Roberts (1895-1980), carries expectations of £70,000-100,000 at Bonhams’ sale of Modern British & Irish Art in London on November 18. It was last on the market in 1976 when it was bought by Lady Dugdale at Michael Parkin Fine Art, London.

Roberts, who had been an official war artist during The Great War, created this work shortly after the outbreak of conflict again in September 1939. Depicting the figures at work in the Woolwich Arsenal, it amounts to a detailed preparatory study for the finished oil of the same title in the City of Salford Museums and Art Gallery.

It was a natural subject for Roberts who himself had worked in a Tufnell Park munitions factory during 1915.

3. Tunbridge Ware puzzle

The Winter Sewing Sale at Bleasdales of Leamington Spa will be conducted as a timed online auction via thesaleroom.com. Closing on November 18, it includes the first tranche of the Hamlin collection of Tunbridge Ware, where this scarce Euclid puzzle has a guide of £80-120.

4. Italian cameo brooch

An Italian sardonyx cameo of Omphale, probably Roman, c.1810-20, is estimated at £5000-7000 at Matthew Barton's sale at Olympia Auctions on November 18.

The hairstyle with floral headband and strongly Neo-classical profile of this cameo bear close affinities with the ‘Ideal Head’ of Antonio Canova (1757-1822), presented by the sculptor to the Duke of Wellington, which arrived in England in 1818.

This 2 x 1in (5 x 2.5cm) cameo, perhaps later set in an unmarked gold brooch mount, comes to auction from the estate of Harriet Bull Pitman (nee Brown, 1922-2019), of the ‘Brown-Goodwin’ House in Marblehead Old Town, Massachusetts.

The house was purchased in 1832 by William Peach Brown (1780-1838), son of Captain John Brown, a privateer during the American Revolution. It remained in the Brown family for six succeeding generations.

5. Regency garden chairs

The sale at Claydon Auctioneers in Buckinghamshire on November 16-17 includes this set of seven Regency period wrought iron strap back garden chairs.

Estimate £800-1200.

6. First edition of Micrographia

The sale at Forum Auctions in London on November 18 comprises selected books from the library at Rugby School. This plate comes from a first edition, second issue of Robert Hooke’s most famous work, the 1667 Micrographia: or some Physiological Descriptions of Minute Bodies made by Magnifying Glasses with Observations and Inquiries there-upon.

Lacking one of the 38 engraved plates (some of them probably engraved by Sir Christopher Wren), it is expected to bring £6000-8000.

