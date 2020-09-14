Roland Arkell



1. Mouseman cupboard

An early Robert Thompson adzed oak cupboard (above), c.1918, is estimated at £800-1200 in Hartleys’ September 16 auction in Ilkley.

It is of canted multi-panelled form, the ledge back carved with trailing ribbon, the burr fascia with central panel flanked on either side by a door with lug handle and enclosing shelving, on stiles with incised banding, and measures 3ft x 13in x 4ft 9in (91.5cm x 33cm x 1.45m).

The cupboard was given as a wedding present in 1918 and then came by family descent to the vendor here. Craftsman Robert ‘Mousey’ Thompson (1876-1955) began putting mice as a trademark on his pieces from the early 1920s. Read more about 'Mouseman' furniture in Antiques Trade Gazette's Mouseman Buying Guide.

View and bid for this Mouseman cupboard via thesaleroom.com.

2. Shrewsbury scene

The contents of a Shropshire country house have been consigned to Halls of Shrewsbury, with the principal works appearing in The Autumn Auction on September 16.

Halls says the vast majority of the works being sold have been in situ in this property since the 1930s. Two 18th century perspectives of Shrewsbury include this example attributable to John Bowen.

Estimate £10,000-15,000. View and bid for this Shrewsbury scene via thesaleroom.com.

3. King Stephen coin

A silver penny of King Stephen is estimated to sell for £5000-10,000 at London auction house Dix Noonan Webb on September 16.

Discovered by a metal detectorist in October 2018 in a ploughed field on the border of South Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, the coin – minted in York in the early 1140s – is one of only 25 known specimens.

Stephen of Blois was the grandson of William I and reigned as King of England from December 22, 1135, to his death in 1154. For almost all of this time a civil war raged with his cousin Matilda, with the English royalist barons backing him while the Angevin French supporters picked her. She was the daughter of Henry I who had nominated her as heir. Stephen, however, claimed that his uncle had changed his mind on his deathbed, recognising him as successor.

The find-spot was not far from where the Battle of Lincoln took place in February 1141 between Stephen and Matilda’s half brother Robert, Earl of Gloucester. Stephen was defeated, captured and imprisoned for six months in Bristol Castle before an exchange enabled him to be released. In 1153, Stephen agreed to accept Matilda’s son Henry as his heir, thus ending the conflict which has become known as the Anarchy.

View and bid for this King Stephen coin via thesaleroom.com.

4. Victorian pendant

Walter Child (1840-1930) and Harold Child (1848-1915), the sons of an East End pawnbroker who left a fortune of £30,000, opened as art jewellers in 1880 at 1 Seville Street, Belgravia.

The firm’s distinctive stock of enamelled and gem-set jewellery attracted the patronage of Queen Victoria, Edward VII and the Tsarina of Russia and a number of artists.

This late Victorian aquamarine, ruby and demantoid garnet pendant is stamped with the Child & Child trademark (C&C with a sunflower between) that can still be seen moulded in plaster above a first-floor window at the firm’s former shop at 35 Alfred Place (now Thurloe Street) close to South Kensington Tube station.

The pendant carries an estimate of £300-400 at the Fellows Fine Jewellery sale in Birmingham on September 17. View and bid for this Victorian pendant via thesaleroom.com.

5. Early television transmitter

The Terry Ransom Vintage Radio Collection comes to auction at Battle, East Sussex, saleroom Burstow & Hewett on September 17.

Shown here is an early television transmitter, hand-built by Vic Mills in the workshops of Logie Baird, in the early 1920s, purchased direct from Mills by the vendor. The base board is 14 x 13in (35.5 x 33cm) and the height of coil is 7in (18cm).

Estimate £500-800. View and bid for early television transmitter via thesaleroom.com.

6. 18th century ship's bell

The sale at Perkins George Mawer in Market Rasen, Lincolnshire, on September 19 includes this large mid-18th century ship’s bell cast for The Dottin 1744.

Estimate £200-300. View and bid for ship's bell via thesaleroom.com.