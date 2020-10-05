Roland Arkell



You have 2 more free articles remaining

1. Arts & Crafts tile plaque

A fine group of wares by the Della Robbia factory features in the Arts & Crafts and Design sale at Woolley & Wallis on October 6-7 in Salisbury.

This 19in (48cm) tile plaque (above) cast in low relief with children playing musical instruments is signed to the bottom left corner for Ellen Mary Rope.

An example of this piece, titled Melody, is illustrated in The Studio magazine in 1898, while a similar panel appears in a 1905 exhibition catalogue priced at £3.3s. The item shows signs of repair after breakage and carries an estimate of £300-500. View and bid for this Della Robbia tile plaque via thesaleroom.com.

2. John Ward vessel

This 9in (23cm) stoneware vessel with cream and pale green glazes carries the seal of John Ward (b.1938).

It comes for sale with Craft Council paperwork relating to an exhibition of Ward’s work at the Victoria and Albert Museum shop in September 1989.

At Special Auction Services of Newbury on October 6, it has an estimate of £1500-2500. View and bid for this John Ward vessel via thesaleroom.com.

3. Persian tile

This ‘monumental and rare’ 13th century Persian Kasham Mihrab lustre tile is estimated at £30,000- 50,000 in John Nicholson’s Islamic and Oriental auction on October 7.

It has been in a ‘good private European collection’ since the c.1930s.

Estimate: £30,000-50,000. View and bid for this Persian tile via thesaleroom.com.

4. Bottle vase

This 12in (30cm) porcelain bottle vase with a mustard ‘hare’s fur’ glaze was made by Berndt Friberg (1899-1981) for Gustavsberg. He worked at the factory for most of his life, from 1934-81.

Purchased from John Sparks, London, 1966, it comes for sale at Adam Partridge, Macclesfield, on October 8-9 as part of a sale titled Studio Ceramics: The Leonard & Alison Shurz Collection.

Estimate £1000-1500. View and bid for this bottle vase via thesaleroom.com.

5. Silver teapot

Silver described as ‘the property of a lady’ comes for sale at Semley Auctioneers in Shaftesbury on October 10. This Irish neoclassical teapot marked for James Fray, Dublin, 1825, has a guide of £250-350. View and bid for this silver teapot via thesaleroom.com.