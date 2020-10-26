Roland Arkell



1. Gordon Russell sideboard

The Hoyland Collection of Gordon Russell furniture, commissioned by Geoffrey Hoyland in the 1920s for his own house, will go under the hammer at Chorley’s of Prinknash Abbey, Gloucestershire, in the Modern Art & Design auction on October 27.

Hoyland was very instrumental in helping Russell establish his reputation and was an old-fashioned ‘patron’ of the fledgling company. The collection includes a sideboard guided at £800-1200.

2. Early photography album of Surrey and Sussex

The Photographica sale at Chiswick Auctions on October 28 includes an album of photographs by Captain Thomas Honywood (1819-88).

Working from 1851 onwards, only a decade after William Henry Fox Talbot invented the calotype process, these 170 calotypes and albumen prints, dating from 1851 onwards, include some of the earliest images of the Surrey and Sussex landscape. Many depict the people and places of Honywood’s native Horsham.

As well as his photographic skills, Honywood was also a scientist and archaeologist, famously discovering the ‘Horsham Hoard’ of medieval pottery during one of his many excavations in West Sussex – the photographs of which are included in the album.

Estimate £50,000-70,000.

3. Ernest Gimson Arts & Crafts table

TW Gaze in Diss will offer this oak ‘double wishbone’ refectory table by Ernest Gimson (1864-1919) on October 28.

It comes for sale from a family who bought it in 1980 when Voewood, Norfolk, an Arts & Crafts house that had become a care home, was returned to private ownership. It had not moved from its position in a converted local chapel for 40 years, and in order to reach the auction house, banisters, handrails and doors had to be removed.

Gimson double wishbone tables of this huge size – some 10ft x 3ft 6in (3.04 x 1.04m) – are rare but another is known from a nearby source. A similar table to this one from the Aylsham Poor House sold for £67,000 at Woolley & Wallis in 2007.

The estimate in Norfolk this month is £25,000-40,000.

4. Ronald Searle drawing

First-edition books, rare maps and other collectables will be on offer at the Cheffins biannual Library Sale on October 29 at the firm’s salerooms in Cambridge.

Among the drawings is this original work by cartoonist, Ronald Searle, creator of the St Trinian’s series. This pen and ink drawing dates from 1952 and has an estimate of £600-800 and is likely to appeal to Cambridge collectors, given its local light-hearted collegiate subject matter.

5. Petrol oil can

The Petroliana and Automobilia sale at Richard Edmonds in Chippenham on October 31 includes this Texaco Motor Oil pint measure in bright condition guided at £100-150.

