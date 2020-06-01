Roland Arkell



1. Scoll paintings

Mallams resumes auctions on June 3-4 with a two-day live online sale of Chinese, Japanese and Islamic art in Cheltenham. The 710 lots include a group of scrolls, albums and textiles from the estate of Katherine Talati (1922-2015).

A career diplomat for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, she was also a talented artist who received private tutorials from the classical landscape painter Prince Pu Quan (a great-grandson of the emperor Daoguang and cousin of the last emperor, Pu Yi).

Three of her ink on paper scroll paintings will be offered for sale, with a 13 x 18in (34 x 44cm) scene of figures on a rocky outcrop signed with the artist’s seal mark Da Shunming carrying an estimate of £400-600.

2. Ercol bench

A light oak stick-back bench by Ercol is guided at £200-250 in the June 4 auction at Clevedon Salerooms in Bristol.

3. Pre-war German embassy bookcase

Upon the declaration of war in 1939 the German embassy at Prussia House, Carlton House Terrace, London was vacated and its contents sealed. In 1945 the property was requisitioned by the British government and the furnishings sold at auction over six days by Knight, Frank & Rutley.

This amboyna veneered mahogany Biedermeier-style bookcase was part of the sale. It will be sold, accompanied by a facsimile of the 1945 auction catalogue, with an estimate of £2000-4000 at the Laidlaw sale of Medals, Arms and Militaria in Carlisle on June 6.

4. Arts and Crafts oil lamp

An Arts & Crafts brass and copper oil lamp in the manner of WAS Benson with a vaseline glass shade has a guide of £200-300 at Mander Auctions in Sudbury on June 6.

5. Roman bronze foot

This 1st-2nd century hollow-formed bronze foot is all that remains of a Roman statue. At 11in (28cm) across, the dimensions suggest the sculpture was near life-sized and probably depicted an actor or a young man. The footwear with elaborate strapping is a variant of the Greek trochades sandal, known to be a favourite of travellers.

The property of a London gentleman and previously acquired on the UK art market in the 1990s, it has an estimate of £15,000-20,000 at the next TimeLine sale in Harwich, Essex, from June 2-7.

