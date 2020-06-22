Roland Arkell



You have 2 more free articles remaining

1. Art Deco pin

The sale of Jewellery & Watches at Roseberys London on June 23 includes this platinum and gemset Art Deco jabot pin (above) pitched at £2800-3500.

Made c.1925, the terminals, in rock crystal with a diamond and French-cut sapphires, are connected by two flexible line swags alternating diamonds and sapphires.

View and bid for this Art Deco pin via thesaleroom.com.

2. Silver entree dishes

The Jewellery, Silver & Watches Sale at Cheffins in Cambridge on June 25 includes this set of three silver entree dishes by Sebastian Crespel II, London 1822.

There is 139oz of weighable silver with each supported in a Sheffield plated hot water bath on four shell and paw feet.

Estimate £1200-1500.

View and bid for these silver entree dishes via thesaleroom.com.

3. Mutoscope

Following the office relocation of Gateshead arcade and gaming company The Noble Organisation, local saleroom Anderson & Garland will hold a clearance auction on June 22.

It includes this mid-20th century What The Butler Saw mutoscope by Oliver Whales, c.1950. With single nude stills of two different subjects, it claims to show ‘Life like presentations from London, Paris & New York’.

Estimate £300-500.

View and bid for this mutoscope via thesaleroom.com.

4. French Empire mantel clock

Dreweatts’ Fine Clocks, Barometers and Scientific Instruments in Newbury rescheduled for June 24 includes this 10in (25cm) French Empire ormolu and patinated bronze mantel clock in the form of a teapot.

The eight-day striking movement regulated by a disc bob pendulum is signed for Fournier horologer of Grenoble. The case is signed for Claude Galle, Paris, who created numerous gilt bronzes for the royal and subsequently imperial household.

Estimate £5000-8000.

View and bid for this French Empire mantel clock via thesaleroom.com.

5. A Louis Wain book

This copy of Louis Wain’s Cats at Play by the Alexandra Publishing Company, London, is for sale at a Books & Maps auction at Greenslade Taylor Hunt in Taunton on June 25 with a guide of £50-60.

View and bid for this Louis Wain book via thesaleroom.com.