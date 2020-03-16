ATG Reporter



Irish auctioneers have told ATG that online bidding is coming to the fore as the country imposes strict rules on social gatherings to cope with the coronavirus outbreak in the Republic of Ireland.

Dublin auctioneer Adam’s has postponed "all auction activity", including its Important Irish Art sale on March 25, in response to government rules on social distancing in the Irish Republic.

Mealy's of Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny said it planned to proceed with its auction calendar.

"Bidding these days is all online and on the telephone," said Fonsie Mealy. "We never have more than 100 people viewing at one time and to get 75 at an auction is incredible nowadays."

Adam's said the decision followed government advice on COVID-19 and means delaying the firm's Works on Paper sale on April 8 and a Mid Century Modern auction on April 28.

Unlike in the UK, schools and colleges in the Irish Republic were last week ordered to close until the end of the month and many people are now working from home.

With the country expecting a surge of Covid-19 cases in the next 10 days, 'mass gatherings' of more than 100 people indoors are banned, with pubs and restaurants requested to shut until March 29.

Adam's decision follows that of Philips to postpone all of its sales and events globally until mid-May, while Christie's has opted to delay many of its forthcoming international sales and close most of its offices in response to the Coronavirus epidemic.

'Internet only'

Whyte’s of Dublin has sales scheduled for May 9 (The Eclectic Collector) and May 25 (Important Irish Art).

However, Ian Whyte said that if Irish government "regulations and/or health risks demand, we will postpone any future sales or, where practicable, make them internet-only”.

The central Dublin-based firm is restricting visitors to its Molesworth Street premises “for the safety of our staff,” Whyte said. “If the government orders a lock-down, then we will close the premises for the duration of the order.

Sheppard's of Durrow, Co Laois, is planning to hold its next sale, The O'Mahony Collection, on March 24 with online, commission and telephone bidding, but with no in-room bidding allowed.

'In-person attendance suspended'

Auctioneer Philip Sheppard emphasised that buyers could bid remotely in The O’Mahony Collection sale, with online and mobile browsing ahead of the sale, and on March 24, remote bidding by telephone, online, or proxy bid.

Today, south County Dublin auctioneer Mullen’s proceeded with its Interiors Auction, hosted on the-saleroom.com.

Fears of consignment freeze

Mealy added that the firm wanted to avoid a "panicky" decision to cancel sales at this time, voicing fears of a freeze in consignments. "We must have some sense of order and continuity, and try and avoid a glut of sales in June or September."

The firm was "working hard" for its next sale, the Chatsworth Fine Art Sale on April 21-22, in Castlecomer, "but with a close eye on government advice".

There are bidders who "may be in self-isolation but who are quite healthy – online bidding will keep them from going stir-crazy".