Roland Arkell



1. Tinplate double deck bus

House & Son of Bournemouth will be selling the second tranche of a large local collection of tinplate toys and over 1000 novelty inkwells on October 13.

All items will be sold without reserve, including this Bing tinplate clockwork open top double deck bus, lithographed with the London General Omnibus Company logo and advertisements for Pascall confectionery, Wright’s Coal Tar Soap and Dunlop. Estimate £200-400.

2. John Ward vase

This 7in (18cm) high stepped rim bowl by John Ward (b.1939), bought in 2001 for £595, has a guide of £8000-12,000 at Sworders in Stansted Mountfitchet on October 13.

The vendor is a friend of dealer Ian Courcoux whose gallery Courcoux & Courcoux Contemporary Art in Hampshire represented then rising star potter John Ward. It retains its original receipt for £595.

View and bid for this John Ward vase via thesaleroom.com.

3. Ivory miniature

The ivory miniature to this locket depicts a labourer with a raised pitchfork in hand, beside a Martello Tower, with the fleet offshore, and the inscription We Are Ready Boney. It is believed to date to 1803-04 when the danger of a French invasion was most likely and volunteer companies of ordinary working men were being raised across the country, but particularly along the south coast.

The estimate at Dreweatts’ sale in Newbury on October 14 is £200-300. View and bid for this ivory miniature via thesaleroom.com.

4. Ivory and pique box

This William and Mary ivory and pique box is decorated to the interior of the lid with a scene of a boy and three ladies. At Bishop & Miller in Stowmarket on October 15 it is guided at £500-700. View and bid for ivory and pique box via thesaleroom.com.

5. Railway carriage inkwell

This novelty silver-plated inkwell, carrying the maker’s stamp for Franz Reichenberg, Berlin DRP, is in the form of a railway carriage. It has an estimate of £400-600 at Lockdales in Ipswich on October 14-15. View and bid for silver-plated inkwell via thesaleroom.com.

6. George IV side cabinet

This George IV marble topped amboyna, partridge wood and ebonised side cabinet in the Egyptian revival taste has an estimate of £2000-3000 as part of Lyon & Turnbull’s Edinburgh sale of the contents of Beal House in Yorkshire.

The sale on October 14-15 features 639 lots amassed by the late Ian Stewart, a businessman who lived and worked in both the UK and the Far East. He had a keen and lifelong passion for art and antiques and bought Beal House in the 1990s to house his ever-growing collection. View and bid for this George IV side cabinet via thesaleroom.com.