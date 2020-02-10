Roland Arkell



1. Grape shears

The sale at 1818 Auctioneers in Milnthorpe, Cumbria, on February 10-11 includes a cased pair of William IV silver grape shears marked for Charles Reilly & George Storer and London 1836.

The estimate is £120-180. View and bid for these grape shears via thesaleroom.com.

2. Suffolk watercolour

This traditional topographical 10½ x 13½in (27 x 34cm) watercolour of the Suffolk cloth town of Lavenham is by Cyril Edward Power (1871-1951), the artist better known for his Vorticist prints made for the Grosvenor School. It was given to the previous owner c.1990 by the artist’s granddaughter.

It has a £600-800 guide at the sale of Modern & Contemporary British Art at Roseberys London in West Norwood on February 11.

View and bid for these watercolour via thesaleroom.com.

3. Catalogue including 'River god' engraving



This engraved plate of a ‘river god’ was shown in an original late 18th or early 19th century trade catalogue for the celebrated Coade Artificial Stone Company. Still in its original leather binding, it includes engravings, working drawings and a price list for the figures, ornaments, urns and architectural devices.

The Lambeth firm, founded in the 1770s by the remarkable Eleanor Coade (1733-1821), pioneered a new building material: the first-ever ‘artificial stone’ made from a closely guarded recipe that mixed clay, terracotta, silicates, and glass.

The catalogue will be offered together with a copy of Alison Kelly’s 1999 book Mrs Coade’s Stone as part of The Gentleman’s Library sale at Bonhams in London on February 12.

Estimate £500-600. View and bid for this engraving via thesaleroom.com.

4. Prisoner-of-war collection



An archive relating to a British soldier who spent time in three German prisoner-of-war camps has an estimate of £800-1200 at Chalkwell Auctions in Southend-on-Sea on February 12.

The collection, offered as a single lot, includes medals and items belonging to Private C Kempster and his uncle Frederick Charles Reed who was captured in Crete and kept prisoner for four-and-a-half years.

Ephemera includes photos of prisoners, camp money, letters back and forth as well as x-rays and hospital records documenting Reed’s operation and recovery from gunshot and shrapnel wounds.

5. Chinese tea caddies

The sale at Thomson Roddick in Carlisle on February 12 includes this pair of late-19th century Qing silver-gilt filigree, semi-precious stone and enamel tea caddies of hexagonal form.

Estimate £2000-3000. View and bid for these tea caddies via thesaleroom.com.