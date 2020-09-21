Roland Arkell



1. Russian brooch

The Jewellery & Watches sale at Roseberys London on September 22 includes this Russian brooch (above) set with a central cabochon cushion-shaped spinel to a surround of rose cut diamonds and gold beaded petals.

Dated c.1870, it has an estimate of £2000-4000. View and bid for this Russian brooch via thesaleroom.com.

2. Forsyth Patent Pistols

This pair of 16-bore ‘roller primer’ pistols by the Forsyth Patent Gun Company are numbered 203 and 204 for c.1809, making them the earliest pair of Forsyth pistols recorded.

Formerly part of the W Keith Neal Collection (sold at Christie’s in 2000) and pictured in the book he co-authored with DHL Back, Forsyth & Co: Patent Gunmakers (1969), the pair comes for sale at the Bonhams Knightsbridge Fine Antique Arms & Armour auction on September 23.

Estimate £8000-12,000. View and bid for this pair of pistols via thesaleroom.com.

3. African American military medal

This rare award, a Colored Troops Medal or Butler Medal of 1864, comes for sale at the Medals & Coins, Arms & Armour Militaria at Woolley & Wallis in Salisbury on September 23 with an estimate of £8000- 12,000.

Struck at the Philadelphia Mint and mounted by Bigelow & Kennard of Boston, these medals were issued by the Union General Benjamin Butler to members of the African American battalions that fought under his command at The Battle of Chaffin’s Farm and Newmarket Heights on September 29 and 30, 1864.

Butler – who read the battlefield reports with great care – was moved to commission this medal, a hybrid of campaign and gallantry award, to honour an estimated 197 selected men.

It comes with a printed card reading: This medal I designed and caused to be struck in memory of the valiant charge of the Coloured Troops at New Market Heights and Chaffins Farm on that day…Please accept this as the First and only Medal ever struck to commemorate the bravery of Negro Soldiers by the white man…You know how well deserved.

View and bid for this African American medal via thesaleroom.com.

4. Indian watercolours

An album of Indian watercolours painted in Patna in the mid-19th century goes under the hammer at Chorley’s autumn country house auction from September 22-23 with an estimate of £6000-8000.

The 75 watercolours depict tradespeople, botany, ornithology and architecture. View and bid for this album of Indian watercolours via thesaleroom.com.

5. Ballet costume sketch

A selection of costume designs for theatre and ballet from the 1920s-60s features in the British and Continental Pictures Auction at Olympia Auctions in west London on September 22.

The work pictured here was most likely for one of the performances given by Les Ballet Ida Rubinstein in 1928.

Signed and dated A Benois 1928, the work in pen and ink with pencil and heightened with coloured washes is by Alexandre Nikolayevich Benois (1870- 1960) and is estimated at £1000-1500.

View and bid for ballet costume design sketch via thesaleroom.com.

6. Sketch for Antarctic painting

A sketch for the painting A Very Gallant Gentleman by John Charles Dollman (1851-1934) carries an estimate of £7000-10,000 at Sworders’ Fine Interiors sale on September 22-23.

Measuring 23in x 3ft 4in (59 x 99cm) and executed in pen, ink and watercolour heightened with white, this depiction of Antarctic explorer Captain Lawrence Oates walking to his death in 1912 was created by Dollman for the finished painting which hangs in the Cavalry Club, London.

It was commissioned by officers of the Inniskilling Dragoons in 1913 – the year after news arrived of the doomed Terra Nova expedition– and shown at the Royal Academy that year.

Sworders’ sketch includes some notable compositional differences. In this work Oates is depicted holding ski poles, a feature dropped by the artist in the painting where Oates wears only mittens.

It is on the market of the first time. It was given to the Thompson family of Beacon House in Ditchling by Dollman’s daughter Ruth, who lived in the village until her death aged 90 in 1965. View and bid for this sketch for an Antarctic explorer painting via thesaleroom.com.

7. Assassination plot

Forum Auctions in London will offer a further selection of early English printed books from the Fox Pointe Manor Library on September 24.

This 1585 first edition account of William Parry’s plot to assassinate the queen as she rode through St James’s Park has an estimate of £1200-1800. A True and plaine Declaration of the horrible Treasons, practised by William Parry the Traitor, against the Queenes Maiestie is bound in crushed red morocco by Rivière.

Following Elizabeth’s murder, Parry had planned to organise an invasion from Scotland to liberate Mary, Queen of Scots, and place her on the English throne. View and bid for this plot to kill Elizabeth I via thesaleroom.com.