1. Pepperbox revolver

The sale held by sporting gun and antique weapons specialist Holts in Wolferton, Norfolk, on March 23 includes this rare 140-bore percussion revolver c.1840.

This version of the ‘pepperbox’ revolver, signed LF Model Mariette’s Patent with the serial number 178, has six inner and 12 outer barrels making 18 in total. As such a front-heavy weapon made accurate aiming difficult, the primary market for these weapons was for civilian self-defence.

Estimate £1000-2000.

View and bid at Holts' sale via thesaleroom.com

2. Coadestone bust

This rare ‘bronzed’ Coadestone bust c.1793 depicts the British merchant of Huguenot descent Gerard de Visme (1726-97).

He made his fortune in Portugal before returning to London, where he was partner in a banking firm. His home, Wimbledon Lodge, was lavishly decorated with the products of Mrs Coade’s Lambeth Manufactory.

This 11½in (29cm) high bust of a favoured patron is estimated at £1000-2000 at Summers Place Auctions in Sussex on March 24-25.

View and bid at this Home, Garden & Natural History sale via the saleroom.com.

3. Queen Anne style giltwood dressing mirror

Sheppard’s in Durrow, Co Laois, will sell a typical ‘magpie’ collection covering a wide range of European and Asian works of art on March 24.

Tim O’Mahony, a retired dealer and collector from Kilkenny, has consigned close to 600 lots that, armed with a modest budget and a decent eye, he acquired at local auctions over the decades.

This Queen Anne style giltwood dressing mirror with a japanned interior, 3ft (1.08m) high, carries an estimate of €1500-2500.

View and bid at the O’Mahony sale at Sheppard’s via thesaleroom.com.

4. First World War propeller chair

The Selections sale at Rogers Jones in Cardiff on March 27 includes this remarkable chair made using First World War propellers.

It has been owned by the Gorseinon & District Working Men’s Club in Swansea since 1923.

The chair is constructed from two four-blade propellers from a Rolls Royce 275 engine as used on the First World War light bomber Airco DH 4 designed by Geoffrey de Havilland.

Such an unusual chair has an estimate of £6000-10,000.

View and bid at this Selections and Collections sale at Rogers Jones via thesaleroom.com.