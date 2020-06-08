Roland Arkell



You have 2 more free articles remaining

1. Woodworking planes

This collection of 90 Georgian woodworking planes in little-used condition are by John Green (1768-1808). They bear the ownership stamp of J. Adin and are housed in a large mahogany-veneered cabinetmaker’s chest with a brass plate inscribed Presented by The Great Nieces of John Adney of Derby 1788-1867.

They have an estimate of £2800-4000 as part of the sale of Antique and Modern Woodworking Tools held by David Stanley in Leicestershire on June 11.

View and bid for this wordworking planes collection via thesaleroom.com.

2. Omega Speedmaster watch

This early 1960s Omega Speedmaster comes for sale at Aston’s in Dudley on June 11.

It was consigned for sale after auctioneer Chris Aston met a guest at a wedding in Annecy, France, and commented on his wristwatch. Surprised to learn that his inheritance may be of value, it was later consigned for sale with hopes of £10,000-15,000.

The vendor plans to get married himself this year and is hoping to raise funds.

View and bid for this Omega watch via thesaleroom.com.

3. French oil sketch

John Nicholson’s painting sale on June 12 includes this oil sketch by Maurice de Vlaminck (1876-1958). Measuring 20in x 2ft (50 x 60cm), it is inscribed verso A Andre Breton, Amicalement, Vlaminck – suggesting it was a gift from the artist to another French cultural figure, Andre Breton.

Inherited by the vendor in 1981, it has expectations of £10,000-15,000.

View and bid for this French oil sketch via thesaleroom.com.

4. London Bridge water colour

Bishop & Miller is restarting auctions and will hold online-only sales from June. In its first ever dedicated picture auction on June 12 among the lots is this Leonard Russell Squirrell (1893-1979) signed watercolour, London Bridge, dated 1922. The watercolour is 19 x 6in (48 x 15cm) and is estimated at £500-700.

View and bid for this London Bridge watercolour via thesaleroom.com.

5. Lowestoft teapot

This 18th century Lowestoft porcelain teapot and cover with a polychrome floral sprays design in the so-called Curtis style has an estimate of £200-250 at Keys of Aylsham on June 13.

View and bid for this Lowestoft teapot via thesaleroom.com.