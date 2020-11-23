Roland Arkell



1. Scramble bell

A militaria sale at TW Gaze in Diss, Norfolk, on November 26 includes this Second World War Air Ministry air base scramble bell of the type made famous by the 1940 ‘Battle of Britain’. Estimate £850-1275.

2. Silver railway brooch

This simple late Victorian silver brooch by Hollis & Newman (Chester, 1890) is engraved with an image of Stephenson’s Engine and initials for the Stockton & Darlington Railway and its opening date of 1825.

3. Greek brooch

This brooch or pendant made in the archaeological revivalist style with filigree and granular goldwork and a central cabochon ruby is by the Greek jeweller Ilias Lalaounis (1920-2013).

4. Jester teddy

This rare jester teddy, c.1904, is very much in the style of Steiff but was made by the Wilhelm Strunz Felt Toy Company. The firm was well known for copying Steiff toys, something that occasionally led to legal action including a bitter dispute over the ‘button in the ear’ trademark in 1908.

This 20in (51cm) bear, in a red, yellow and green felt costume with brass bells identical to the one used by Steiff’s clown bear, was last sold at Christie’s South Kensington in 1997.

5. John Walton Staffordshire models

A pair of John Walton models of a lion and a unicorn crowned – the supporters of the royal arms – were probably made to commemorate the accession to the throne of George IV in 1820 or William IV in 1830.

6. Folk art picture

Dreweatts in Newbury is offering the Pinkers Collection of British, American and European Folk Art on November 24. The collection of watercolours and oil paintings from the 17th to the early 20th century takes its name from a diminutive 17th century cottage on the Kent coast where it has hung and grown in size over the last 20 years.

Many of the lots have come from some of the most important collectors and dealers in folk art on both sides of the Atlantic including Robert Young, Denzil Grant and Charles Plante in England and David Wheatcroft, Joan Brownstein and Austin Miller in the US.

Acquired from Young in 1999 was this 7 x 12in (18 x 30cm) Irish School pen, ink and watercolour of William Winter and his family. It was most probably painted by a professional letter-writer while Winter was garrisoned in Dublin in February 1816 with the 1st battalion, 48th Regiment of Foot.

As the inscription along the lower edge implies, he commissioned it as a token of his affection for his family in Gloucestershire and he sent it to them with a letter, dated January 15, 1816, which accompanies the lot.

7. Georg Jensen Silver platter

This silver mazarine and cover with stylised bird finial was designed by Harald Nielsen (1892-1977) for Georg Jensen in the 1930s.

The platter measures approximately 18½in (46.5cm) and the cover just under 15in (38cm). Part of the effects from a Highland estate, it has a guide of £1500-2000 at Huntly Auctions in Turriff, Aberdeenshire, on November 24.

8. Lord Nelson sketch

A pair of portrait sketches of Lord Nelson and Lady Hamilton that has only ever been part of private collections is going under the hammer at Charles Miller’s auction in London on November 24.

The bust-length pencil portraits by John Downman, dated 1802, show Lord Nelson in uniform while Lady Hamilton is depicted wearing a turban. They were the preliminary sketches for works exhibited at the Royal Academy in 1809 and were drawn from life.

The portraits were originally the property of the artist’s daughter Isabella Benjamin, who sold them to a private collector in 1825. Another collector, Henry Vaughan, then acquired them and they have remained in his family’s collection ever since. Estimate £8000-12,000.

9. Silver hawking ring

This early 17th century silver vervel or hawking ring – attached to the jesses around the bird’s feet – includes in italic script Kyng James and the quartered arms of the Stuart kings.

Found while searching with a metal detector near Angmering, West Sussex, in 2016, it was declared under the Treasure Act but disclaimed as no museum was in a position to acquire it at its valuation.

It now comes for sale at TimeLine Auctions in Harwich, Essex, on November 24 with a guide of £4000-6000.

